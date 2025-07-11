Science and Space: Autonomous Surgery, NASA Changes, and Technological Advances

In a significant development for Spain's defense capabilities, Airbus has been awarded a contract to build two advanced PAZ-2 radar satellites. These will enhance military intelligence and surveillance with round-the-clock radar imagery, and replace the existing PAZ Earth observation satellite.

In medical innovation news, a team led by Axel Krieger from Johns Hopkins University has successfully tested an AI-guided surgical robot that can perform parts of gallbladder operations autonomously. This marks a potential breakthrough in automated surgeries, as the robot independently navigates complexities during procedures.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator, amidst ongoing tension with Elon Musk over leadership choices for the agency. In a separate space innovation effort, Varda Space Industries secured $187 million in funding to advance their robotic drug manufacturing technology in space.