Foxconn & Apple's Production Tango: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

The departure of Chinese technology professionals from Foxconn's Indian facilities has sparked concerns about potential disruptions in the production of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series. However, both industry sources and government officials assure that production is on track, with Apple exploring alternative strategies.

Foxconn, alongside Tata Electronics, is ramping up its production capabilities in India, backed by the government's production-linked incentive scheme. This expansion aims to meet Apple's growing iPhone production targets, projected to reach 60 million units this year.

Apple's Indian-exported iPhones, predominantly shipped to the U.S., have seen a phenomenal rise, cementing India's status as a significant mobile manufacturing hub. Apple's ecosystem remains a major employment driver in India with ongoing growth in smartphone exports.

