Left Menu

TSECL Launches Drone Surveillance for Enhanced Power Reliability

Tripura State Power Corporation Ltd is implementing drone surveillance to improve power supply reliability. This new approach will assist in predictive maintenance, rapid response, and minimizing downtimes, especially in challenging terrains. Drone technology will also aid in safe operations and AI-driven diagnostics for infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:32 IST
TSECL Launches Drone Surveillance for Enhanced Power Reliability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura State Power Corporation Limited (TSECL) is pioneering a drone surveillance mechanism to bolster power supply reliability in the northeastern state. An official announced this development on Monday, highlighting its significance in predictive maintenance and rapid response systems.

The drone surveillance will provide high-resolution aerial imagery of transmission infrastructure, enabling early detection of potential issues such as corrosion and misalignments. Such advancements are particularly beneficial in remote or challenging areas where traditional methods prove difficult and time-consuming.

Incorporating AI-driven image analysis, this system will not only boost maintenance operations but also enhance safety by reducing manual interventions. The technology, poised to dramatically improve TSECL's ability to maintain its network and prevent power theft, is set to be deployed soon.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025