TSECL Launches Drone Surveillance for Enhanced Power Reliability
Tripura State Power Corporation Ltd is implementing drone surveillance to improve power supply reliability. This new approach will assist in predictive maintenance, rapid response, and minimizing downtimes, especially in challenging terrains. Drone technology will also aid in safe operations and AI-driven diagnostics for infrastructure issues.
The Tripura State Power Corporation Limited (TSECL) is pioneering a drone surveillance mechanism to bolster power supply reliability in the northeastern state. An official announced this development on Monday, highlighting its significance in predictive maintenance and rapid response systems.
The drone surveillance will provide high-resolution aerial imagery of transmission infrastructure, enabling early detection of potential issues such as corrosion and misalignments. Such advancements are particularly beneficial in remote or challenging areas where traditional methods prove difficult and time-consuming.
Incorporating AI-driven image analysis, this system will not only boost maintenance operations but also enhance safety by reducing manual interventions. The technology, poised to dramatically improve TSECL's ability to maintain its network and prevent power theft, is set to be deployed soon.
