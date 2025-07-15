MP CM congratulates Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force and the entire team which returned safely to Earth after the success of Axiom-4 Mission.

Shukla returned to Earth after staying at the International Space Center for 18 days. He became the first Indian to board the ISS. Yadav, currently on an official trip to Dubai and Spain, said Shukla's achievement will be a source of inspiration for countless youth not only in India but also in the world.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''new India'' is rapidly moving towards becoming a space superpower, he said. The Axiom-4 mission was announced in late 2024 as a collaborative commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA.

