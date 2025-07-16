ASML Faces 2026 Growth Uncertainty Amid Record Bookings

ASML, the world's leading supplier of computer chip-making equipment, issued a warning on Wednesday about potential stagnation in growth by 2026, despite surpassing market expectations for its second-quarter bookings. Analysts had previously anticipated that the quarter might bring some reassurances about ASML's 2026 outlook, but geopolitical factors continue to cloud the company's future prospects.

In an internal interview published on ASML's website, CEO Christophe Fouquet highlighted increasing uncertainty due to macroeconomic and geopolitical considerations, including tariffs. While the company is preparing for growth in 2026, it cannot confirm this trajectory at present, according to Fouquet's statement.

If realized, 2026 would mark ASML's first flat year in over a decade since 2012, characterized by consistent revenue growth. Despite these concerns, the company's net bookings for the quarter were reported at 5.54 billion euros, outpacing analyst expectations of 4.44 billion euros. Analyst Michael Roeg noted strong demand driven by AI-related chipmakers, keeping hopes alive for the Dutch group's futuristic EUV lithography machines commonly used in Nvidia GPUs and Apple devices like Macs and iPhones.

(With inputs from agencies.)