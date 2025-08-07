Left Menu

Pakistan Courts China for Tech Collaboration in Space and Nuclear Advancements

Pakistan aims to strengthen its technological cooperation with China, focusing on space exploration and nuclear technology. Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted plans for joint satellite projects, lunar missions, and peaceful nuclear advancements. Pakistan's Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 3 is set to commence operations with China-built technology.

Pakistan is actively seeking to bolster its technological alliance with China, emphasizing areas like space exploration and nuclear technology. This development was revealed by Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, during his visit to China.

Iqbal discussed potential collaborations with China's new nuclear authority chairman and space agency. The cooperation could extend to peaceful nuclear uses such as agriculture and includes future satellite launches and astronaut missions to China's space station.

The Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 3, featuring the Chinese Hualong One reactor, is nearing operational status. Iqbal also shared aspirations for a Pakistani lunar landing by 2035, following upcoming satellite projects with Chinese assistance.

