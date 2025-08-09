Harnessing the AI Advantage: Experience Over Youth

In contemporary workplaces, artificial intelligence (AI) is seen as favoring younger workers, but this perspective might be misleading. Despite discomfort, older workers' extensive experience proves invaluable in effectively using AI tools, especially in judgment-based tasks.

Research remains inconclusive on who gains the most from AI, with studies indicating that both low- and high-skilled workers could benefit differently. However, experienced professionals often excel in assessing AI outputs, highlighting a critical skill needed to avoid AI errors.

Leaders advise that understanding AI's functioning and experimenting with its platforms can empower workers. Older workers, in particular, should leverage their strengths in context setting and critical evaluation to excel in AI-driven environments.

