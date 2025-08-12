Left Menu

Ultraviolette Accelerates Growth with TDK Ventures Investment

Premium electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette secures USD 21-million funding. The round includes a strategic investment from TDK Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Japan's TDK. This partnership aims to enhance Ultraviolette's ability to develop globally competitive electric vehicles and expand its manufacturing and distribution networks.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Ultraviolette, a premium electric motorcycle manufacturer, has secured a substantial USD 21-million in funding. This strategic investment comes from TDK Ventures, a deep tech investor and the corporate venture capital arm of the Japanese firm TDK.

According to Ultraviolette, this investment sees strategic participation from TDK Ventures and strong backing from existing investors such as Zoho Corporation and Lingotto, alongside other institutional investors. Additional support comes from notable figures like Swiggy's Sriharsha Majety and actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The partnership signifies a crucial step in Ultraviolette's mission to scale globally with performance-oriented EVs. The company plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, boost research efforts, and expand its distribution network to bring its electric vehicle portfolio to a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

