Kyivstar Pioneers Starlink's Satellite Breakthrough in Europe
Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading mobile operator, conducted the first field test of Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe. This test showcased the potential to maintain connectivity during infrastructure disruptions, particularly in war-torn regions, and aims for a commercial rollout by 2025 starting with messaging services.
Ukraine's foremost mobile operator, Kyivstar, recently marked a significant breakthrough by conducting the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe. The trial in the Zhytomyr region highlighted the technology's potential to secure reliable connectivity when traditional networks are compromised, a frequent issue during the ongoing conflict.
This satellite service employs sophisticated cellular modems that mimic cell towers from space, delivering signals directly to smartphones on Earth. As telecom providers globally explore satellite technology to eliminate coverage gaps, Kyivstar stands poised to lead Europe's adoption of this frontier technology in collaboration with SpaceX-owned Starlink.
Looking ahead, Kyivstar and Starlink aim to commercially deploy direct-to-cell connectivity by late 2025, initially focusing on messaging services. A broader mobile satellite broadband offer is projected for early 2026, and Kyivstar's parent company, VEON, is in discussions to broaden satellite partnerships beyond Ukraine, including with Amazon's Project Kuiper.
