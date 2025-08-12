Kyivstar Pioneers Starlink's Satellite Breakthrough in Europe

Ukraine's foremost mobile operator, Kyivstar, recently marked a significant breakthrough by conducting the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe. The trial in the Zhytomyr region highlighted the technology's potential to secure reliable connectivity when traditional networks are compromised, a frequent issue during the ongoing conflict.

This satellite service employs sophisticated cellular modems that mimic cell towers from space, delivering signals directly to smartphones on Earth. As telecom providers globally explore satellite technology to eliminate coverage gaps, Kyivstar stands poised to lead Europe's adoption of this frontier technology in collaboration with SpaceX-owned Starlink.

Looking ahead, Kyivstar and Starlink aim to commercially deploy direct-to-cell connectivity by late 2025, initially focusing on messaging services. A broader mobile satellite broadband offer is projected for early 2026, and Kyivstar's parent company, VEON, is in discussions to broaden satellite partnerships beyond Ukraine, including with Amazon's Project Kuiper.

