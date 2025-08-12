Left Menu

Kyivstar Pioneers Starlink's Satellite Breakthrough in Europe

Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading mobile operator, conducted the first field test of Starlink's direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe. This test showcased the potential to maintain connectivity during infrastructure disruptions, particularly in war-torn regions, and aims for a commercial rollout by 2025 starting with messaging services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:33 IST
Kyivstar Pioneers Starlink's Satellite Breakthrough in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's foremost mobile operator, Kyivstar, recently marked a significant breakthrough by conducting the first field test of Elon Musk's Starlink direct-to-cell satellite technology in Eastern Europe. The trial in the Zhytomyr region highlighted the technology's potential to secure reliable connectivity when traditional networks are compromised, a frequent issue during the ongoing conflict.

This satellite service employs sophisticated cellular modems that mimic cell towers from space, delivering signals directly to smartphones on Earth. As telecom providers globally explore satellite technology to eliminate coverage gaps, Kyivstar stands poised to lead Europe's adoption of this frontier technology in collaboration with SpaceX-owned Starlink.

Looking ahead, Kyivstar and Starlink aim to commercially deploy direct-to-cell connectivity by late 2025, initially focusing on messaging services. A broader mobile satellite broadband offer is projected for early 2026, and Kyivstar's parent company, VEON, is in discussions to broaden satellite partnerships beyond Ukraine, including with Amazon's Project Kuiper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025