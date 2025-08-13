Omega Seiki Mobility's $25 Million EV Investment Sparks UAE-India Clean Tech Trade
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) plans to invest $25 million in an EV assembly plant in Dubai. This facility will facilitate the production of OSM's two- and three-wheelers and boost the UAE-India trade in clean technology. Jobs will be created, and the plant will commence assembly by late 2025.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has announced a $25 million investment in its new international EV assembly plant in Jafza, Dubai. The facility, spanning over 42,000 square feet, is projected to begin operations by the end of 2025 and aims to enhance clean tech trade between UAE and India.
In its initial phase, the plant will create over 100 jobs and will focus on assembling electric two- and three-wheelers, as well as managing the storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts. Positioned strategically for export to the Middle East and Africa, this plant will significantly boost OSM's capability to reach these markets.
Founder and Chairman Uday Narang emphasized Jafza's role in providing unmatched connectivity and a conducive business environment. While OSM's initial focus is on electric vehicles, it also plans to explore CNG-powered models in select African markets. The burgeoning MENA EV market further amplifies Dubai's status as a global hub for automotive innovation.
