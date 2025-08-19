Coal India Partners with Konkan Railway for Rail Infrastructure Expansion

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The agreement aims to develop rail infrastructure, a crucial step in improving coal transportation for the company and its subsidiaries.

CIL, responsible for over 80% of the country's coal production, is focused on enhancing its rail infrastructure. The non-binding agreement, signed in Kolkata, reflects CIL's ongoing efforts to meet increased coal production and transport demands.

This collaboration follows a previous partnership with the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. In fiscal year 2025, CIL's coal production was 781.1 million tonnes, short of the 838 million tonnes target. In FY26, CIL aims for a production of 875 million tonnes with an offtake target of 900 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)