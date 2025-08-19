Left Menu

Coal India Partners with Konkan Railway for Rail Infrastructure Expansion

Coal India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to enhance rail infrastructure for improved coal transportation. This move aligns with CIL's strategy to boost domestic coal output, as the company aims to achieve new production targets in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:23 IST
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The agreement aims to develop rail infrastructure, a crucial step in improving coal transportation for the company and its subsidiaries.

CIL, responsible for over 80% of the country's coal production, is focused on enhancing its rail infrastructure. The non-binding agreement, signed in Kolkata, reflects CIL's ongoing efforts to meet increased coal production and transport demands.

This collaboration follows a previous partnership with the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. In fiscal year 2025, CIL's coal production was 781.1 million tonnes, short of the 838 million tonnes target. In FY26, CIL aims for a production of 875 million tonnes with an offtake target of 900 million tonnes.

