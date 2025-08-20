Navy's Autonomous Drone Challenges Amidst Maritime Warfare Advancements

Amid efforts to advance naval warfare technology, recent U.S. naval tests have revealed challenges in the development of autonomous drone vessels. A software glitch during a test off the California coast led to a collision between two vessels, underscoring the complexities in the Pentagon's push for a cohesive autonomous fleet.

In another incident, a support boat capsized after being towed by an accelerating autonomous drone. Both incidents, involving tech rivals Saronic and BlackSea Technologies, expose the hurdles in communication between onboard systems and external software. These tests are critical as the U.S. eyes maritime drone swarms to counter threats across the Taiwan Strait.

With a $1 billion Replicator program underway, the Navy faces internal reviews and restructuring, particularly within the Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants. The initiative aims to expedite naval capabilities amidst skepticism and leadership changes.

