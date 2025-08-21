Left Menu

India's IT Horizon Expands: Modi Meets Kyndryl CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter, emphasizing India's openness to global collaborations in IT. Modi highlighted the potential for joint innovation benefitting both India and the world. Schroeter reaffirmed Kyndryl's commitment to India, focusing on technical growth and community partnerships.

In a significant meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Martin Schroeter, CEO of global IT giant Kyndryl, reinforcing India's enthusiastic stance towards international partnerships. Modi underscored the potential for collaboration with India's young innovators to develop solutions aiding both India and global progress.

Schroeter shared his commitment to India's IT landscape, emphasizing Kyndryl's role as both a reliable partner and an esteemed employer, with ambitions to enhance its technical expertise and solidify community ties. His remarks echoed his positive outlook on India's untapped opportunities shared during his discussion with Modi.

The meeting highlighted India's robust potential for IT advancement, with Modi advocating for global integration to drive mutual growth and innovation. Schroeter's reaffirmation of Kyndryl's long-term dedication to India underscored a shared vision for technological progress and community development.

