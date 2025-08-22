Nvidia Explores New AI Chip for China Amidst US Trade Negotiations

On Friday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced potential plans for a new computer chip, B30A, designed specifically for the Chinese market, contingent on approval from the Trump administration.

During a visit to Taiwan, Huang revealed the B30A's purpose for artificial intelligence data centers in China. However, its sale hinges on United States government approval due to existing trade restrictions. These chips operate at reduced speeds, adhering to security policies.

Huang praised recent approvals for selling previous model H20 chips to China, reflecting ongoing trade dialogues. Nvidia remains engaged with both US and Chinese governments to navigate security concerns and regulatory requirements, emphasizing no security risks are present in their products.

(With inputs from agencies.)