Left Menu

Nvidia Explores New AI Chip for China Amidst US Trade Negotiations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang discussed the potential release of a new AI chip, B30A, for China. The chip's sale, contingent on US government approval, follows recent chip trade negotiations. B30A would operate at half the speed of Nvidia's top chips, aligning with national security policies limiting advanced tech sales to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:11 IST
Nvidia Explores New AI Chip for China Amidst US Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

On Friday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced potential plans for a new computer chip, B30A, designed specifically for the Chinese market, contingent on approval from the Trump administration.

During a visit to Taiwan, Huang revealed the B30A's purpose for artificial intelligence data centers in China. However, its sale hinges on United States government approval due to existing trade restrictions. These chips operate at reduced speeds, adhering to security policies.

Huang praised recent approvals for selling previous model H20 chips to China, reflecting ongoing trade dialogues. Nvidia remains engaged with both US and Chinese governments to navigate security concerns and regulatory requirements, emphasizing no security risks are present in their products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025