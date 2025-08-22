India Unveils Ambitious Bharatiya Antariksh Station Plans

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during National Space Day festivities, marking a major milestone in India's space ambitions.

Slated for a 2028 launch, the BAS will position India among the elite nations possessing their own orbital laboratories. Initially consisting of a single module weighing 10 tonnes, the station will eventually expand to include five modules by 2035, supporting research, technology demonstration, and space tourism.

Equipped with advanced systems like an Environmental Control and Life Support System and docking mechanisms, the BAS aims to bolster India's role in international space collaborations and foster a new generation's interest in space science and technology. The station will also serve as a hub for studying the effects of microgravity on human health, facilitating long-term space exploration missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)