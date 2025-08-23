OpenAI's Monumental Move: Establishing Roots in India

OpenAI has announced plans to establish its inaugural India office in New Delhi by the end of this year. Sam Altman, the company's prominent founder, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding operations in a country identified as ChatGPT's second-largest global market.

Altman noted that the swift uptake of AI tools in India, including a fourfold growth in ChatGPT users over the past year, highlights the nation's leadership in digital innovation. OpenAI's new office aligns with the IndiaAI Mission, aiming to foster partnerships with local governments and enhance AI innovation.

This strategic expansion will enable OpenAI to better cater to Indian users, ensuring advanced AI tools are more accessible and affordable across the nation. The company plans to host events and continue engagement with various sectors to bolster AI-led transformation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)