Left Menu

OpenAI's Monumental Move: Establishing Roots in India

OpenAI is set to open its first India office in New Delhi, reflecting the rapidly growing AI adoption in the country. With increased local investment and plans for collaboration with the Indian government, OpenAI aims to enhance accessibility of advanced AI tools to a broad spectrum of users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:25 IST
OpenAI's Monumental Move: Establishing Roots in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI has announced plans to establish its inaugural India office in New Delhi by the end of this year. Sam Altman, the company's prominent founder, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding operations in a country identified as ChatGPT's second-largest global market.

Altman noted that the swift uptake of AI tools in India, including a fourfold growth in ChatGPT users over the past year, highlights the nation's leadership in digital innovation. OpenAI's new office aligns with the IndiaAI Mission, aiming to foster partnerships with local governments and enhance AI innovation.

This strategic expansion will enable OpenAI to better cater to Indian users, ensuring advanced AI tools are more accessible and affordable across the nation. The company plans to host events and continue engagement with various sectors to bolster AI-led transformation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025