Trump's Renewed Sanctions Threat Amidst Tensions with Russia

U.S. President Trump threatened sanctions on Russia following stalled peace negotiations over Ukraine. Despite frustration with Moscow, Trump indicated he might welcome Putin for the 2026 World Cup. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for renewed international pressure on Russia, emphasizing the importance of negotiations and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:25 IST
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump reignited his threat of imposing sanctions on Russia, expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow's response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking from the White House, Trump conveyed his frustration at Russia's recent military activities, particularly noting a deadly strike on a Ukrainian factory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of obstructing potential peace talks, underscoring the importance of a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his side, Zelenskiy called for global pressure to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Amidst this geopolitical tension, Trump described his interactions with Putin, mentioning the possibility of Putin attending the World Cup 2026 in the U.S. if conditions allow. Meanwhile, Putin praised Trump's leadership in restoring U.S.-Russia relations, highlighting the strategic importance of recent diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

