Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

Formula E might soon have four races in China, as it aims to tap into the country's burgeoning electric vehicle market, stated Alejandro Agag, series founder and chairman.

Comparing the situation to the United States, Agag noted that China offers significant opportunities, especially as EV incentives dwindle under President Trump's administration. He highlighted the potential to emulate Formula One's North American strategy.

Agag envisions four distinct venues in China, enhancing the series' footprint. With provisional slots already planned and the Chinese car market leaning towards electric, this expansion aligns with future automotive trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)