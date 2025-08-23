Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China
Formula E is considering expanding to four races in China as it looks to capitalize on the country's dominant electric vehicle market. Series founder Alejandro Agag believes this expansion mirrors Formula One's successful strategy in North America and presents a significant growth opportunity for the all-electric championship.
Formula E might soon have four races in China, as it aims to tap into the country's burgeoning electric vehicle market, stated Alejandro Agag, series founder and chairman.
Comparing the situation to the United States, Agag noted that China offers significant opportunities, especially as EV incentives dwindle under President Trump's administration. He highlighted the potential to emulate Formula One's North American strategy.
Agag envisions four distinct venues in China, enhancing the series' footprint. With provisional slots already planned and the Chinese car market leaning towards electric, this expansion aligns with future automotive trends.
