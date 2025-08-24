Left Menu

India Triumphs with First Flight Test of Indigenous Air Defence System

India has conducted the first successful flight tests of its integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off Odisha's coast. The Defence Minister lauded the DRDO. This multi-layered system enhances India's aerial defence with indigenous missiles, filling a crucial gap in national security strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has marked a significant milestone in its defense capabilities by successfully conducting the inaugural flight tests of the integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The tests were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the armed forces, receiving high praise from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The critical flight tests, carried out at 1230 hours, followed a strategic period of over three months after Operation Sindoor. IADWS is a homegrown air defense technology featuring multi-layered protection, integrating quick reaction surface-to-air missiles and very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles, along with a high-power laser directed energy weapon system.

Defence Minister Singh highlighted the achievement on social media, stating that the tests underscore the country's ability to safeguard valuable assets from aerial threats. This innovation represents a step forward in strengthening national security and is expected to provide robust area defence capabilities against potential adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

