Protean eGov Secures Rs 1,160 Crore UIDAI Contract
Protean eGov Technologies has been awarded a Rs 1,160 crore contract by UIDAI to set up and manage district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra. This contract, lasting six years, highlights the company's role in enhancing e-governance services through technology-driven solutions for citizens and the government.
Protean eGov Technologies, an IT firm based in Mumbai, has secured a lucrative contract worth Rs 1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The announcement, made through a regulatory filing, details the company's role in establishing and operating district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country.
The contract spans six years, underscoring Protean eGov Technologies' commitment to providing innovative technology solutions for e-governance. This project will enhance citizen services by making Aadhaar-related processes more accessible at the district level.
Protean eGov Technologies specializes in citizen services, offering e-governance solutions, system integration, and IT consulting for the government. This contract marks a significant step in their expanding portfolio of tech-driven solutions aimed at facilitating smoother business process re-engineering and data management.
