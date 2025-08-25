Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg discussed strategies to pressure Russia into engaging in meaningful talks to end the ongoing war. The discussions emphasized U.S. involvement in Ukraine's security, particularly concerning military equipment and drones.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a productive discussion with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg regarding efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table and address the protracted war.
Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of international collaboration, noting that Ukraine is prepared to engage in a dialogue with world leaders to resolve critical issues.
The Ukrainian leader stressed the value of U.S. participation in Ukraine's security framework, particularly concerning the procurement and development of military technology, including drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- war
- negotiations
- U.S. envoy
- security
- drones
- Ukraine
- diplomacy
- Kellogg
Advertisement