Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a productive discussion with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg regarding efforts to bring Russia to the negotiation table and address the protracted war.

Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of international collaboration, noting that Ukraine is prepared to engage in a dialogue with world leaders to resolve critical issues.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the value of U.S. participation in Ukraine's security framework, particularly concerning the procurement and development of military technology, including drones.

