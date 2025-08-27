Left Menu

IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

The IndiaAI in Action podcast highlights the innovative ways Indian startups use AI to address industry challenges. Launched before the 2026 AI Impact Summit, the series features founders like Razorpay's Harshil Mathur. It underscores India's growing influence in global AI, backed by the IndiaAI Mission.

Updated: 27-08-2025 16:39 IST
The IndiaAI in Action podcast series is set to illuminate the pioneering efforts of Indian startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) ahead of the AI Impact Summit. Scheduled for February 2026 in New Delhi, the summit will gather world leaders and technology pioneers.

The podcast, an initiative of the Startup Policy Forum in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, showcases the narratives of entrepreneurs adept at using AI to foster innovation and competitiveness. Highlighted personalities include Harshil Mathur of Razorpay, Vivek Raghavan of Sarvam AI, and Aloke Bajpai of ixigo, among others.

Launched under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the series echoes India's commitment to embracing AI for substantial business and societal transformation. It aims to solidify India's growing reputation as a hub for AI-driven entrepreneurship on the global stage.

