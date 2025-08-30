CSL and CUSAT Partner to Launch Sustainable Shipbuilding Centre

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have joined forces to create a Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Shipbuilding Technology. The initiative includes a significant financial contribution of Rs 3.53 crore from CSL, designated for developing this cutting-edge research hub on CUSAT's campus.

The Centre is designed to address the current disconnect between the shipbuilding industry and academic research. Through the CSL-CUSAT collaboration, it will emphasize software development, skill enhancement, and digitization. This partnership is poised to bolster research in naval architecture and related areas, as described in a press release from the university.

Advanced computing facilities and state-of-the-art marine software will be made available, fostering innovation in ship design, shipbuilding, and sophisticated ship analysis techniques. The MoU was officially signed at a ceremony attended by top officials from both CSL and CUSAT, marking a significant step forward in sustainable shipbuilding technology.