India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first tempered glass factory set up by Optiemus Infracom in collaboration with US technology firm Corning. Located in Noida, the facility will boost local manufacturing, offering 600 jobs initially and plans expansive growth potential alongside local job creation.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's first tempered glass factory by Optiemus Infracom on Saturday. The facility, developed in partnership with Corning, a US-based material technology company, aims to meet the growing demand for mobile screen protective layers.
Set up in Noida with an initial investment of Rs 70 crore, the factory can produce 2.5 crore units annually, creating direct employment for over 600 individuals. The company plans to expand its capacity to 20 crore units annually for both local and global markets, requiring an additional Rs 800 crore investment.
In the rapidly evolving Indian electronics manufacturing sector, Optiemus highlights the importance of research and development. The firm is encouraged to focus on design and product development to maintain its competitive edge as the sector scales up, increasing value addition markedly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
