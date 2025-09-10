EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion
The European Union expressed strong support for Poland following the breach of its airspace by drones from a Russian attack in Ukraine. EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the collective security of EU nations, condemning Russia's aggressive actions that threaten the continent's safety and infrastructure.
The European Union has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Poland after drones from a Russian assault in western Ukraine entered Polish airspace. This declaration was made by EU Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday.
Costa highlighted the incident as a poignant reminder that the security situation is interconnected for all EU member states, noting that any threat to one also threatens all.
He condemned Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the reckless breach of EU airspace, asserting that such actions pose a significant risk to both European safety and vital continental infrastructure.
