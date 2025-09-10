Left Menu

Macron Denounces Drone Incursions into Polish Airspace

Emmanuel Macron condemns the incursion of drones into Polish airspace during a Russian attack on western Ukraine, branding it unacceptable. He emphasizes NATO's unified stance on member safety and plans discussions with NATO chief Mark Rutte to address the issue.

Updated: 10-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the recent incursion of drones into Polish airspace amid a Russian military operation targeting western Ukraine. He described the act as "simply unacceptable."

Addressing the situation, Macron stated his firm commitment to the safety of NATO allies in a post on social media platform X. He emphasized that there would be no compromise when it comes to the collective security of NATO members.

Macron also revealed plans to engage in talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to further deliberate on the steps required to address and prevent such incursions in the future.

