Left Menu

GTCR's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era for Zentiva

GTCR, a private equity firm, agrees to acquire Czech generic drugmaker Zentiva from Advent International for 4.1 billion euros. The acquisition, yet to be officially confirmed, follows Advent's previous purchase of Zentiva for 1.9 billion euros from Sanofi. Zentiva is a major player in the generic drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 09:09 IST
GTCR's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era for Zentiva
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GTCR, a renowned private equity firm, has reached an agreement to acquire Zentiva, a Czech generic drugmaker, from Advent International in a deal valued at 4.1 billion euros, according to the Financial Times.

The acquisition, however, has not been formally confirmed as GTCR, Advent, and Zentiva have yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters. The move marks a significant step, building on Advent's acquisition of Zentiva from Sanofi for 1.9 billion euros in 2018.

Zentiva, a major player in the industry with operations in over 30 countries and a workforce of over 5,000, offers a wide range of generic and over-the-counter drugs.

TRENDING

1
Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

 India
2
Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
3
Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During Utah University Speech

Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During...

 Global
4
Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025