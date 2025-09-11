GTCR's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era for Zentiva
GTCR, a private equity firm, agrees to acquire Czech generic drugmaker Zentiva from Advent International for 4.1 billion euros. The acquisition, yet to be officially confirmed, follows Advent's previous purchase of Zentiva for 1.9 billion euros from Sanofi. Zentiva is a major player in the generic drug market.
GTCR, a renowned private equity firm, has reached an agreement to acquire Zentiva, a Czech generic drugmaker, from Advent International in a deal valued at 4.1 billion euros, according to the Financial Times.
The acquisition, however, has not been formally confirmed as GTCR, Advent, and Zentiva have yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters. The move marks a significant step, building on Advent's acquisition of Zentiva from Sanofi for 1.9 billion euros in 2018.
Zentiva, a major player in the industry with operations in over 30 countries and a workforce of over 5,000, offers a wide range of generic and over-the-counter drugs.
