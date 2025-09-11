Left Menu

AI Deepfake Deception: Retiree Defrauded of Rs 3.75 Crore

A 57-year-old retired woman lost Rs 3.75 crore to fraudsters using a deepfake video of Sadhguru. The video duped her into investing in a fake online trading platform. The police are investigating but say recovering the money may be difficult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:39 IST
AI Deepfake Deception: Retiree Defrauded of Rs 3.75 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired 57-year-old woman was deceived of Rs 3.75 crore by criminals employing an AI-generated deepfake video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, officials reported on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based woman, unfamiliar with deepfake technology, stumbled upon the falsified video on YouTube while browsing, she stated.

In her complaint, she revealed encountering the purported video on February 25, where Sadhguru seemingly endorsed a trading firm with a promise of significant financial improvement. Misled by the video's authenticity, she followed the link provided and was contacted by an individual named Waleed B, per the FIR.

Waleed, utilizing multiple UK mobile numbers, persuaded her to download the Mirrox application and provided trading tutorials via Zoom. From February 25 to April 23, she transferred Rs 3.75 crore. Realizing the scam upon attempting profit withdrawal, she approached the police five months later. A case was filed under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for investigation, although officials warned that recovering the funds might be challenging.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025