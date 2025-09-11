AI Deepfake Deception: Retiree Defrauded of Rs 3.75 Crore

A retired 57-year-old woman was deceived of Rs 3.75 crore by criminals employing an AI-generated deepfake video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, officials reported on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based woman, unfamiliar with deepfake technology, stumbled upon the falsified video on YouTube while browsing, she stated.

In her complaint, she revealed encountering the purported video on February 25, where Sadhguru seemingly endorsed a trading firm with a promise of significant financial improvement. Misled by the video's authenticity, she followed the link provided and was contacted by an individual named Waleed B, per the FIR.

Waleed, utilizing multiple UK mobile numbers, persuaded her to download the Mirrox application and provided trading tutorials via Zoom. From February 25 to April 23, she transferred Rs 3.75 crore. Realizing the scam upon attempting profit withdrawal, she approached the police five months later. A case was filed under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for investigation, although officials warned that recovering the funds might be challenging.