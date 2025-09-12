Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Landon Heid's Nomination Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions

President Trump has retracted the nomination of China hawk Landon Heid for a significant role in the U.S.-China tech struggle. This move has led to speculations about a potential shift towards a softer stance on Beijing, even as concerns mount about future technology sales to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:40 IST
President Trump has unexpectedly retracted his nomination of Landon Heid for a chief role in the ongoing U.S.-China technology conflict, sparking discussions about possible shifts in the administration's approach to China. Heid's withdrawal from the position of assistant secretary for export administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce was confirmed via the Congress.gov website.

Industry experts, including Chris McGuire, have expressed concerns that the withdrawal might indicate a weakening of U.S. restrictions on technology sales to China. McGuire, formerly of the U.S. Department of State, voiced his apprehensions on social media, fearing that the administration's actions could potentially undermine national security interests.

Landon Heid, who currently serves at the National Security Council, remains a crucial figure in President Trump's Asia policy strategies, according to White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly. While the specifics behind the withdrawal were not disclosed, the administration has assured that Heid's expertise will continue to play a vital role within the council.

