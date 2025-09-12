Sanjay Bhardwaj Ascends as Managing Director at Vehere
Vehere appoints Sanjay Bhardwaj as Managing Director for India and ASEAN. Bhardwaj, previously Vice President – Sales, will lead strategic growth and operations in the region. With over two decades of industry experience, he's set to drive innovation and strengthen Vehere's presence in cybersecurity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Vehere, a prominent player in AI-driven Cyber Network Intelligence, has announced the elevation of Sanjay Bhardwaj from Vice President – Sales to Managing Director for India and ASEAN.
During his three-year tenure, Bhardwaj has played a pivotal role in expanding Vehere's market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities across India and Southeast Asia.
With over 20 years of industry experience, Bhardwaj is expected to drive Vehere's strategic growth, fostering innovation and strengthening regional ties in cybersecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Rate Cuts Spark Positive Festive Outlook in Indian Realty Sector
2025 IFQM Symposium: Steering India Towards Global Excellence
Amid Nepal's Unrest, SSB Tightens India-Nepal Border Security
Lyno AI: The New Dawn of AI-Powered Crypto Arbitrage
Team India Embraces Bronco Test for Ultimate Fitness Edge