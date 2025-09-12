Sanjay Bhardwaj Ascends as Managing Director at Vehere

Vehere, a prominent player in AI-driven Cyber Network Intelligence, has announced the elevation of Sanjay Bhardwaj from Vice President – Sales to Managing Director for India and ASEAN.

During his three-year tenure, Bhardwaj has played a pivotal role in expanding Vehere's market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities across India and Southeast Asia.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Bhardwaj is expected to drive Vehere's strategic growth, fostering innovation and strengthening regional ties in cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)