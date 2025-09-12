Left Menu

Sanjay Bhardwaj Ascends as Managing Director at Vehere

Vehere appoints Sanjay Bhardwaj as Managing Director for India and ASEAN. Bhardwaj, previously Vice President – Sales, will lead strategic growth and operations in the region. With over two decades of industry experience, he's set to drive innovation and strengthen Vehere's presence in cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:14 IST
Sanjay Bhardwaj Ascends as Managing Director at Vehere
Sanjay Bhardwaj
  • Country:
  • India

Vehere, a prominent player in AI-driven Cyber Network Intelligence, has announced the elevation of Sanjay Bhardwaj from Vice President – Sales to Managing Director for India and ASEAN.

During his three-year tenure, Bhardwaj has played a pivotal role in expanding Vehere's market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities across India and Southeast Asia.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Bhardwaj is expected to drive Vehere's strategic growth, fostering innovation and strengthening regional ties in cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Skies: France Bolsters Poland's Defense

Strengthening Skies: France Bolsters Poland's Defense

 Global
2
AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough

AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough

 United States
3
Denmark Makes Landmark $9 Billion Defense Upgrade

Denmark Makes Landmark $9 Billion Defense Upgrade

 Global
4
Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia

Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025