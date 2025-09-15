Germany to abolish fixed feed-in tariffs but continue support for renewable energies
15-09-2025
The German government will continue to support renewable energies but fixed feed-in tariffs for new installations will be abolished, the economy ministry said on Monday.
"Instead, differentiated financing models will be introduced in line with European requirements, providing planning security for the expansion of renewables," the ministry said in a statement, adding that these could include two-sided contracts for difference (CfDs) and clawback mechanisms. (Writing by Friederike Heine Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Ludwig Burger)
