Left Menu

Germany to abolish fixed feed-in tariffs but continue support for renewable energies

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:30 IST
Germany to abolish fixed feed-in tariffs but continue support for renewable energies
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government will continue to support renewable energies but fixed feed-in tariffs for new installations will be abolished, the economy ministry said on Monday.

"Instead, differentiated financing models will be introduced in line with European requirements, providing planning security for the expansion of renewables," the ministry said in a statement, adding that these could include two-sided contracts for difference (CfDs) and clawback mechanisms. (Writing by Friederike Heine Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Ludwig Burger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NITI Aayog’s Mega Tinkering Day creates history with record participation

NITI Aayog’s Mega Tinkering Day creates history with record participation

 India
2
Crude oil edges higher in futures trade as Ukraine strikes Russian energy assets

Crude oil edges higher in futures trade as Ukraine strikes Russian energy as...

 India
3
It's the second year of the new-look Champions League. Here's a reminder of the revamped format

It's the second year of the new-look Champions League. Here's a reminder of ...

 United Kingdom
4
PM hails armed forces for Ops Sindoor, inaugurates commanders' conference in Kolkata

PM hails armed forces for Ops Sindoor, inaugurates commanders' conference in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025