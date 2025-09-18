Left Menu

BlackBuck's Bengaluru Move: Clarification Amidst Infrastructure Debate

BlackBuck, an online trucking platform, confirms it's relocating within Bengaluru due to commuting issues but denies moving out completely. Co-founder Rajesh Yabaji highlights the city's impact on their success and states their commitment to the city despite infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:42 IST
BlackBuck's Bengaluru Move: Clarification Amidst Infrastructure Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BlackBuck, a notable online trucking platform, announced its decision to change locations within Bengaluru, dismissing rumors of a total move away from the city. The company's co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji emphasized their commitment to the city, citing both the benefits they've reaped and the support they anticipate receiving.

Yabaji clarified the motives behind leaving the current office location on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, citing significant commuting difficulties and infrastructural hurdles. These challenges have sparked widespread conversation and criticism towards Bengaluru's administration, with prominent industry figures urging governmental intervention.

Despite these setbacks, Yabaji declared that BlackBuck's operations would continue within Bengaluru, with an intent to further expand operations in the city. The move decision, he assured, aims at easing employee commutes while maintaining Bengaluru as their base due to its rich resources and ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
2
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany
3
Supreme Court Rejects Varavara Rao's Plea on Bail Conditions

Supreme Court Rejects Varavara Rao's Plea on Bail Conditions

 India
4
Pound Tumbles Amid UK Borrowing Surge and BoE Decisions

Pound Tumbles Amid UK Borrowing Surge and BoE Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025