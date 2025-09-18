BlackBuck's Bengaluru Move: Clarification Amidst Infrastructure Debate
BlackBuck, an online trucking platform, confirms it's relocating within Bengaluru due to commuting issues but denies moving out completely. Co-founder Rajesh Yabaji highlights the city's impact on their success and states their commitment to the city despite infrastructure challenges.
BlackBuck, a notable online trucking platform, announced its decision to change locations within Bengaluru, dismissing rumors of a total move away from the city. The company's co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji emphasized their commitment to the city, citing both the benefits they've reaped and the support they anticipate receiving.
Yabaji clarified the motives behind leaving the current office location on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, citing significant commuting difficulties and infrastructural hurdles. These challenges have sparked widespread conversation and criticism towards Bengaluru's administration, with prominent industry figures urging governmental intervention.
Despite these setbacks, Yabaji declared that BlackBuck's operations would continue within Bengaluru, with an intent to further expand operations in the city. The move decision, he assured, aims at easing employee commutes while maintaining Bengaluru as their base due to its rich resources and ecosystem.
