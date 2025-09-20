Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A Tech Industry Showdown

The Trump administration's proposal of a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas has sent shockwaves through the technology sector, which heavily depends on skilled workers from India and China. This initiative is part of a broader immigration crackdown led by President Trump.

Critics argue that the new fees may deter attracting worldwide talent, risking the U.S. technological edge. Notable voices in the industry, including Tesla's Elon Musk, highlight the potential for stifling innovation and economic growth. Despite criticism, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insists on prioritizing American workers.

The decision has sparked a major clash with the tech industry, igniting discussions on wage practices and the balance between domestic employment and global competitiveness. With India capturing the majority of H-1B visas, the stakes are high for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)