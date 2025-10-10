Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

In a groundbreaking move on Friday, Britain declared Google has acquired 'strategic market status' in online search. It represents the nation's inaugural action utilizing new regulatory powers aimed at curtailing the overwhelming influence of major tech companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) now possesses the authority to mandate operational changes for Google within the UK search market - a significant shift that could impact the tech landscape considerably.

The CMA, which has asserted its power to impose fines and enforce compliance, stated that its approach would be 'targeted and proportionate.' The intended reforms are expected to stimulate innovation within the British tech sector while providing users with greater access to alternative search engine options.

(With inputs from agencies.)