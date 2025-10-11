Cyber Innovators Shine at Indian Army Terrier Cyber Quest 2025

The much-anticipated conclusion and award ceremony of the Indian Army Terrier Cyber Quest 2025 took place on 8 October, highlighting a momentous advancement in India's cyber landscape. Spearheaded by prominent organizations, the event drew participation from over 10,000 young cyber enthusiasts and innovators.

Organized by the Territorial Army and partners, the competition drew record entries from across leading educational and corporate institutions. This year's event identified future cybersecurity leaders, emphasizing the importance of building resilient systems for national security using AI and Machine Learning.

Key figures from technology, defense, and policy sectors attended the finale, where winners in various categories were announced. The event was recognized as a precursor to the AI Impact Summit 2026, signaling India's commitment towards a technologically secure future.