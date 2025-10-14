Left Menu

Orion Innovation Expands Presence with New Pune Delivery Center

Orion Innovation opens a new delivery center in Pune, enhancing its digital transformation and product development services. The expansion is part of Orion's growth strategy in India, leveraging Pune's tech talent to support global clients. The move underscores Orion's commitment to innovation and creating global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:27 IST
Orion Innovation Expands Presence with New Pune Delivery Center
Orion Innovation has announced the opening of a new delivery center in Pune, India, aiming to boost its already extensive service capabilities in digital transformation and product development.

With existing operations in major Indian cities like Mumbai and Chennai, the new Pune facility enhances Orion's offerings in Data, AI, Cloud, and Digital Experience. This strategic move taps into Pune's rich technology talent and expanding ecosystem of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Pradeep Menon, Orion's Executive Vice President, emphasized the city's strong academic infrastructure and innovative environment as key factors. CEO Brian Bronson views the Pune expansion as a reflection of Orion's commitment to growth and innovation, enhancing its potential to serve global clients effectively.

