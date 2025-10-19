Left Menu

Glenmark recalls product in US over manufacturing issue: USFDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:56 IST
Glenmark recalls product in US over manufacturing issue: USFDA
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Glenmark is recalling a product in the US due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator noted that a US-based unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 26,928 packs of oral contraceptive medication in the US.

Mahwah, New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA is recalling the affected lot of Viorele, Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol (USP, 0.15 mg/ 0.02 mg) and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets due to ''failed impurities/degradation specifications.'' The affected lot was produced at the Mumbai-headquartered drug maker's Goa manufacturing facility.

The drug firm issued the Class II nationwide recall on September 3, 2025.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant pharmaceutical plants outside of the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
2
Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

 India
3
WRAPUP 2-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to one-year low in test of long-term policy plans

WRAPUP 2-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to one-year low in test of long-term po...

 Global
4
GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in as Delhi's air turns 'very poor'

GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in as Delhi's air turns 'very poor'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025