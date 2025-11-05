President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lauded some of Russia's groundbreaking weapons, asserting their superior speed and efficacy in ensuring national security and strategic balance. He highlighted the dual utility of these technologies in rare metals extraction and lunar exploration, showcasing their versatility at a ceremony honoring their developers.

The Burevestnik missile, which recently underwent testing, boasts the capability to evade defense systems with its over-the-speed-of-sound travel and rapid-activation nuclear propulsion. Concurrently, the Poseidon super torpedo, praised for its unmatched speed, promises to deliver catastrophic impacts on coastal areas by inducing massive radioactive ocean disturbances.

Putin noted that the small-scale nuclear technologies, a hallmark of both weapons, promise significant advancements in Arctic operations and space travel, including building lunar stations. Moreover, these innovations are seen as potential energy solutions for rare metal extraction, marking a strategic stride forward in Russia's technological and defense aspirations.

