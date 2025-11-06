Left Menu

Starbucks Workers Unite: Potential Strike Looms During Holiday Season

Unionized Starbucks baristas, represented by Starbucks Workers United, have voted to authorize a strike if a contract is not reached by November 13, impacting over 25 cities. Alleged unfair labor practices have led to over 1,000 charges against Starbucks, with the union demanding improved benefits and protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:10 IST
Unionized Starbucks baristas, represented by the Starbucks Workers United, have taken a bold step, voting to authorize an open-ended strike ahead of Starbucks' busy holiday season. The move comes as negotiations between the union and company officials remain stalled, with a contract deadline set for November 13, coinciding with Starbucks' popular Red Cup Day.

The union accuses Starbucks of unfair labor practices, filing over 1,000 charges with the National Labor Relations Board, while Starbucks maintains that it already offers competitive benefits, including health insurance, parental leave, and tuition assistance. The potential strike could impact over 25 cities if an agreement isn't reached.

In response, Starbucks stated it is prepared to serve customers through the holiday period despite the looming strike. CEO Brian Niccol is making significant changes to store operations to regain market share, following a period of declining sales. The company continues to face pressure, including from shareholders, to resume negotiations with the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

