Nvidia CEO Warns of China's Lead in AI Race

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has issued a stark warning regarding China's position in the global artificial intelligence race, according to the Financial Times. Huang believes China is poised to overtake the U.S. in AI, stressing the importance of engaging with Chinese developers to ensure America remains competitive.

During the Future of AI Summit, Huang reiterated his previous concerns, noting that China's access to advanced AI chips continues to be a contentious issue. Despite being locked out of the Chinese market, he stated it's essential for the U.S. to support and engage developers globally, including those in China.

This discourse comes amid ongoing tech rivalry, with both nations striving for dominance in AI. U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed that Nvidia's cutting-edge semiconductors should favor American interests, further complicating U.S.-China tech relations.