Left Menu

Nasscom Applauds India's AI Governance Guidelines for Innovation-Centric Approach

The Indian IT industry body Nasscom has praised India's AI Governance Guidelines as an innovation-centered approach that balances coordination and control. Unveiled under the IndiaAI Mission, the guidelines promote a principle-based strategy supporting technological advancement while managing risks via evidence-driven tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:04 IST
Nasscom Applauds India's AI Governance Guidelines for Innovation-Centric Approach
  • Country:
  • India

The IT industry body Nasscom praised India's AI Governance Guidelines unveiled on November 5, 2025, as an innovation-centered and balanced framework. According to Nasscom, the guidelines prioritize coordination over control and are designed to support technological advancement while managing risks through pragmatic, evidence-driven tools.

The proposed framework includes the creation of the AI Governance Group (AIGG), Technology Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), and AI Safety Institute (AISI), which aim to foster effective coordination without over-centralizing regulation, allowing sectoral regulators to lead enforcement and oversight.

Nasscom noted that the guidelines reflect a deliberate effort to balance flexibility and accountability, with risk mitigation measures such as proportionality, evidence-based governance, voluntary measures, graded liability, and non-punitive AI incident systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

 India
2
Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Confli...

 Global
3
Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

 India
4
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025