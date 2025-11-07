Nasscom Applauds India's AI Governance Guidelines for Innovation-Centric Approach
The Indian IT industry body Nasscom has praised India's AI Governance Guidelines as an innovation-centered approach that balances coordination and control. Unveiled under the IndiaAI Mission, the guidelines promote a principle-based strategy supporting technological advancement while managing risks via evidence-driven tools.
The IT industry body Nasscom praised India's AI Governance Guidelines unveiled on November 5, 2025, as an innovation-centered and balanced framework. According to Nasscom, the guidelines prioritize coordination over control and are designed to support technological advancement while managing risks through pragmatic, evidence-driven tools.
The proposed framework includes the creation of the AI Governance Group (AIGG), Technology Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), and AI Safety Institute (AISI), which aim to foster effective coordination without over-centralizing regulation, allowing sectoral regulators to lead enforcement and oversight.
Nasscom noted that the guidelines reflect a deliberate effort to balance flexibility and accountability, with risk mitigation measures such as proportionality, evidence-based governance, voluntary measures, graded liability, and non-punitive AI incident systems.
