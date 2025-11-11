Left Menu

Enhancing Aadhaar: UIDAI Leverages Behavioral Insights for Biometric Updates

The Unique Identification Authority of India is collaborating with Behavioural Insights Ltd to boost the adoption of mandatory biometric updates for children. This initiative aims to address behavioral and logistical barriers, ensuring seamless access to Aadhaar-linked services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:52 IST
Enhancing Aadhaar: UIDAI Leverages Behavioral Insights for Biometric Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced its new partnership with Behavioural Insights Ltd (BIT) on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the mandatory biometric update (MBU) process for children.

This collaboration will leverage behavioral insights to overcome barriers related to awareness and logistics, ensuring timely updates for children aged 5 and 15, and enabling access to services linked to Aadhaar.

With the waiver of MBU charges for ages 7-15 in effect until October 2026, UIDAI is committed to making the digital identity process more seamless and empowering for users.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
2
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India
3
FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

 Global
4
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025