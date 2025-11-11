Enhancing Aadhaar: UIDAI Leverages Behavioral Insights for Biometric Updates

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced its new partnership with Behavioural Insights Ltd (BIT) on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the mandatory biometric update (MBU) process for children.

This collaboration will leverage behavioral insights to overcome barriers related to awareness and logistics, ensuring timely updates for children aged 5 and 15, and enabling access to services linked to Aadhaar.

With the waiver of MBU charges for ages 7-15 in effect until October 2026, UIDAI is committed to making the digital identity process more seamless and empowering for users.