Enhancing Aadhaar: UIDAI Leverages Behavioral Insights for Biometric Updates
The Unique Identification Authority of India is collaborating with Behavioural Insights Ltd to boost the adoption of mandatory biometric updates for children. This initiative aims to address behavioral and logistical barriers, ensuring seamless access to Aadhaar-linked services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced its new partnership with Behavioural Insights Ltd (BIT) on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the mandatory biometric update (MBU) process for children.
This collaboration will leverage behavioral insights to overcome barriers related to awareness and logistics, ensuring timely updates for children aged 5 and 15, and enabling access to services linked to Aadhaar.
With the waiver of MBU charges for ages 7-15 in effect until October 2026, UIDAI is committed to making the digital identity process more seamless and empowering for users.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Attracts Major Investments
Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India
India and U.S. Near Comprehensive Trade Breakthrough
Doping Scandals Rock Indian Athletics: Major Bans Announced
India Unveils King's Baton for Glasgow 2026: A Symbol of Unity and Progress