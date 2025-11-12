Ireland Probes X over Digital Services Act Compliance
Ireland's media regulator has launched an investigation into social media platform X regarding its content moderation processes and compliance with the European Union's Digital Services Act. Concerns include the lack of appeal options and inaccessible complaint-handling systems for users of the platform.
Ireland's media regulator initiated an investigation on Wednesday into the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, over concerns related to content moderation and user appeal mechanisms.
The probe will specifically assess the platform's adherence to the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), focusing on transparency in moderation practices and user rights to appeal.
This regulatory action, led by Ireland's media watchdog, highlights ongoing scrutiny of tech giants and their obligations under EU law to ensure compliant and accessible systems for handling user complaints.
