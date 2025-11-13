Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Gearing Up for Mars Satellite Launch
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, tasked with launching two satellites to study Mars' space weather, is rescheduled for launch this week after previous delays. The mission, affected by cloudy conditions and a geomagnetic storm, marks Blue Origin's first major science mission and highlights the impacts of space weather on satellite operations.
The update from Blue Origin coincides with predictions from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, indicating reduced solar activity risk on Thursday. The towering 32-story New Glenn, a heavy-lift, two-stage rocket, is essential to NASA's mission to send Mars-bound satellites.
This launch signifies a pivotal moment for Blue Origin, marking its inaugural high-profile science mission since the maiden New Glenn launch in January. Initially set for Sunday, the mission faced delays, underscoring the impact of space weather on satellite and spacecraft operations.
