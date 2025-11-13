Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Gearing Up for Mars Satellite Launch

Blue Origin's ambitious venture, the New Glenn rocket, will attempt a relaunch this week as it carries two crucial satellites aimed at studying Martian space weather. This follows delays caused by adverse conditions including a geomagnetic storm and overcast skies.

The update from Blue Origin coincides with predictions from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, indicating reduced solar activity risk on Thursday. The towering 32-story New Glenn, a heavy-lift, two-stage rocket, is essential to NASA's mission to send Mars-bound satellites.

This launch signifies a pivotal moment for Blue Origin, marking its inaugural high-profile science mission since the maiden New Glenn launch in January. Initially set for Sunday, the mission faced delays, underscoring the impact of space weather on satellite and spacecraft operations.