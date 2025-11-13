Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Gearing Up for Mars Satellite Launch

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, tasked with launching two satellites to study Mars' space weather, is rescheduled for launch this week after previous delays. The mission, affected by cloudy conditions and a geomagnetic storm, marks Blue Origin's first major science mission and highlights the impacts of space weather on satellite operations.

Blue Origin's ambitious venture, the New Glenn rocket, will attempt a relaunch this week as it carries two crucial satellites aimed at studying Martian space weather. This follows delays caused by adverse conditions including a geomagnetic storm and overcast skies.

The update from Blue Origin coincides with predictions from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, indicating reduced solar activity risk on Thursday. The towering 32-story New Glenn, a heavy-lift, two-stage rocket, is essential to NASA's mission to send Mars-bound satellites.

This launch signifies a pivotal moment for Blue Origin, marking its inaugural high-profile science mission since the maiden New Glenn launch in January. Initially set for Sunday, the mission faced delays, underscoring the impact of space weather on satellite and spacecraft operations.

