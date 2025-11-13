Wall Street Witnesses Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty Post-Shutdown
Wall Street's main indexes fell as President Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown. Markets are cautious regarding U.S. economic indicators and monetary policy due to the shutdown's impact on data availability. Major tech stocks dragged indices down, despite some gains in defensive sectors.
Wall Street experienced declines across its main indexes on Thursday, reflecting investor caution following President Donald Trump's signing of a bill to end the record-long government shutdown. This development has left market participants wary about forthcoming U.S. economic data and its implications for monetary policy.
Key economic indicators remain clouded due to the data disruption caused by the shutdown, with potential permanent gaps. The absence has fostered uncertainty among traders and the Federal Reserve, prompting reliance on private data sources. Tech stocks added pressure to the S&P 500, while sectors like healthcare saw investor interest.
Meanwhile, companies like Cisco Systems bucked the trend with positive earnings forecasts. Issues related to employment and inflation remain critical. As traders digested developments, including potential interest rate cuts, the market saw a pronounced shift in investor sentiment.
