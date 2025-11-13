Left Menu

Wall Street Witnesses Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty Post-Shutdown

Wall Street's main indexes fell as President Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown. Markets are cautious regarding U.S. economic indicators and monetary policy due to the shutdown's impact on data availability. Major tech stocks dragged indices down, despite some gains in defensive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:46 IST
Wall Street Witnesses Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty Post-Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced declines across its main indexes on Thursday, reflecting investor caution following President Donald Trump's signing of a bill to end the record-long government shutdown. This development has left market participants wary about forthcoming U.S. economic data and its implications for monetary policy.

Key economic indicators remain clouded due to the data disruption caused by the shutdown, with potential permanent gaps. The absence has fostered uncertainty among traders and the Federal Reserve, prompting reliance on private data sources. Tech stocks added pressure to the S&P 500, while sectors like healthcare saw investor interest.

Meanwhile, companies like Cisco Systems bucked the trend with positive earnings forecasts. Issues related to employment and inflation remain critical. As traders digested developments, including potential interest rate cuts, the market saw a pronounced shift in investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

 India
2
Businessman Arrested in Rs 36 Lakh NSE Shares Scam

Businessman Arrested in Rs 36 Lakh NSE Shares Scam

 India
3
Verizon's Bold Restructuring: 15,000 Jobs Cut to Streamline Business

Verizon's Bold Restructuring: 15,000 Jobs Cut to Streamline Business

 Global
4
DMDK Eyes Grassroot Empowerment Ahead of Assembly Elections

DMDK Eyes Grassroot Empowerment Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025