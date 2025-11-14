Iranian Forces Seize Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker
Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara, transporting high-sulphur gasoil to Singapore. The tanker lost contact with its manager near the UAE coast. It was redirected to Iranian waters, with Iran's IRGC historically seizing vessels for alleged maritime violations.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged oil products tanker, Talara, according to maritime security sources. The tanker was redirected into Iranian waters, and its manager has since lost contact with the crew.
Originally sailing off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, the Talara was carrying high-sulphur gasoil destined for Singapore. Columbia Shipmanagement, the vessel's manager, stated that contact with the tanker was lost around 0822 local time on Friday, approximately 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, UAE. Efforts are underway in collaboration with maritime security agencies to reestablish contact.
The British Royal Navy agency, UKMTO, suggests the incident may reflect state activity, with the vessel now moving towards Iranian territorial waters. Iran's IRGC has a pattern of seizing commercial ships in the Gulf for various alleged infractions. As of the latest reports, the Talara's last known position was close to the Iranian coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Manhunt: Wanted Criminal Extradited from UAE to India
Maritime Mystery: Suspicious Activity Near UAE Waters
Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: Iraq and UAE Set for Decisive World Cup Qualifier
UAE's 'Walk to Mars' Initiative: A Journey of Unity, Fitness, and Aspiration
UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkiye for Plane Crash Victims