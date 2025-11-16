Left Menu

Setback or Opportunity? Indian Techies in Global Demand Amid H-1B Restrictions

The tightening of the H-1B visa regime is seen as a temporary setback by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who believes India's tech professionals' skills and cost advantages will sustain their global demand. Despite US visa restrictions, other countries actively seek skilled Indian engineers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:28 IST
Setback or Opportunity? Indian Techies in Global Demand Amid H-1B Restrictions

The United States' recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime is viewed as a temporary setback by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite new restrictions, Naidu is optimistic about the enduring demand for Indian technology professionals, thanks to their advanced skills and cost advantages.

Historically, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been key suppliers of Indian tech talent to the US. Though President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a new $100,000 supplemental fee on H-1B visas, Naidu sees this as a minor hurdle, emphasizing the international demand for skilled Indian engineers.

As US scrutiny tightens, countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK are eager to hire techies for roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies. This shift opens new options for Indian professionals, while industry analysts predict ongoing global demand, even amid US immigration policy fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub

Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Rethinking Post-Partum Depression: A New Perspective on Parenthood Distress

Rethinking Post-Partum Depression: A New Perspective on Parenthood Distress

 Canada
4
Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections

Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Electio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025