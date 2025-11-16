Setback or Opportunity? Indian Techies in Global Demand Amid H-1B Restrictions

The United States' recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime is viewed as a temporary setback by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite new restrictions, Naidu is optimistic about the enduring demand for Indian technology professionals, thanks to their advanced skills and cost advantages.

Historically, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been key suppliers of Indian tech talent to the US. Though President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a new $100,000 supplemental fee on H-1B visas, Naidu sees this as a minor hurdle, emphasizing the international demand for skilled Indian engineers.

As US scrutiny tightens, countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK are eager to hire techies for roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies. This shift opens new options for Indian professionals, while industry analysts predict ongoing global demand, even amid US immigration policy fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)