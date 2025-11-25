Left Menu

Meta's Smartglasses Spark Intrigue and Hesitation Amidst Holiday Surge

Meta's new smartglasses, featuring a visual display, are capturing attention this holiday season. While sales are rising, concerns about comfort, privacy, and price persist. Meta's Ray-Ban Displays connect users to AI and may see increased production. Interest is growing, reminiscent of the early days of smartwatches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:32 IST
Early adopters of technology are snapping up Meta's new smartglasses this holiday season, despite concerns about their price, privacy issues, and comfort. The glasses, a collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, offer users features such as answering calls and taking photos. With a new model boasting a visual display connected to AI, Meta's product is attracting a lot of attention, although some shoppers remain hesitant.

The popularity of smartglasses has soared, with U.S. sales tripling since last year, according to the market research firm Circana. This is promising news for a product type that had previously declined after Google's unsuccessful 'glass' experiment. The anticipated holiday sales are expected to exceed last year's figures, as companies like Apple and Samsung prepare to enter the market.

Despite the excitement, mainstream adoption remains elusive, with concerns over comfort and data privacy, as highlighted by consumer feedback and market analysts. Meta declined to share specific sales figures but aims to increase production significantly by 2026, confirming that their advanced smartglass model won't be discounted during major shopping events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

