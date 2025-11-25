Left Menu

Reducing Plastic Stickiness Through Tetrapod Nanoparticles

Researchers from several IITs discovered that four-armed tetrapod nanoparticles reduce plastic stickiness, making manufacturing processes more efficient. Inspired by sea wave breakers, these nanoparticles enhance polymer flow compared to other shapes. This innovation could potentially lower future processing energy if sustainable nanoparticles are mass-produced.

Updated: 25-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:12 IST
Researchers from the Indian Institutes of Technology have uncovered a groundbreaking method to reduce the stickiness of plastics, making them easier to handle during manufacturing. By incorporating four-armed tetrapod nanoparticles into plastics, the scientists found that these materials become easier to melt, mix, and shape.

The discovery emerged from a collaborative study involving experts from IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIT Kanpur. The inspiration came from tetrapod-shaped concrete blocks found on Mumbai's Marine Drive, which influenced the team's decision to explore these unique geometries instead of traditional spherical or rod-shaped nanoparticles.

Lead researcher Prof. Mithun Chowdhury from IIT Bombay shared insights into how this innovation can lower future processing energy by simplifying polymer flow. The study emphasizes the potential of tetrapods to enable new applications in areas like coatings, adhesives, and 3D printing, while also addressing challenges related to large-scale production and environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

