Mexico to Build Latin America's Most Powerful Supercomputer 'Coatlicue'
Mexico announced plans for 'Coatlicue,' Latin America's most powerful supercomputer, which will significantly boost its AI capabilities. The project, spearheaded by President Claudia Sheinbaum and Jose Merino, promises to vastly enhance Mexico's computing capacity by next year.
Mexico has unveiled plans to construct what is set to be Latin America's most powerful supercomputer, aiming to seize the advancements in artificial intelligence and dramatically increase the country's computing resources.
Named 'Coatlicue' after the Mexica earth goddess, the supercomputer is projected to be seven times more potent than Brazil's current top machine. Jose Merino, head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency, emphasized the leap forward this represents.
During a morning briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum, an academic and climate scientist, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming project, although the location has yet to be finalized. The construction is due to commence next year, promising to amplify Mexico's ability to handle data processes substantially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
